Allan Hancock College Ann Foxworthy Gallery held a reception and artist talk where a renowned artist displayed his work

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Allan Hancock College is displaying works from artist Rafael Perea De La Cabada. The show is called “Tiempo Sin Palabras/Time Without Words.”

The exhibit features works from ceramics, paintings and more.

“Rafael has a number of works from his paintings and drawings. He has some printmaking that include woodcuts, some intaglio, he has some beautiful sculptural pieces and installation that we have in the lobby and also some pieces under glass here, some of his ceramic pieces. And they really express beautiful emotion and his passion for not only the culture, but the global discourse. And you can see some of the wonderful abstraction and expressive techniques that he's used in the works. It's really quite a wonderful show," said Jill Thayer, Allan Hancock College Interim Gallery Director.

Perea says it means a lot to see his artwork displayed for people to enjoy.

“You're presenting a little bit of your path and your your your journey to the student population, to people that are kind of thinking towards a career, thinking about their own journey. And I think it's important to be able to see what someone has been doing it for many years is doing. And in this case, I chose the path of the arts. I have chosen to do this and it started when I was 14, for example. I've been doing this for a long time, and I love the arts and I love the. Yeah, the the possibility of expressing our times through the visual world," said artist Rafael Perea De La Cabada.

Allan Hancock College also believes its good for students to feel inspired by the art show.

“I'm also an art history professor, so I've been able to bring my class. The other professors have, you know, they bring their classes as well. And so it's really wonderful to talk about the contemporary discourse, what's going on in the art world, what's going on in our culture, and how it reflects just their everyday world. And it's really been a tremendous experience to hear the students input on how art affects them. So it's it's really been wonderful, said Jill Thayer.

The art exhibit runs until December 15th at the Ann Foxworhty Galley.

“You can see the work online. You can see the work that you enjoy in a visual image, but is not the same than being in front of a piece. It's like not the same thing than me talking to you face to face. So I think it's important for people to visit the exhibition and to support the gallery and the college," said Rafael Perea De La Cabada.