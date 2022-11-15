Two school districts in Santa Maria are working together to help Mixteco speakers

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The second Mixteco advisory committee was held by the school districts

the focus was held to help Mixteco speaking families in the district.

Santa Maria Bonita School District and the Santa Maria Joint Union District held a meeting for Mixteco families.

“In our school sites. Our parents are not understanding the information. So we decided to do an advisory committee to better address those needs of these families. And a lot of the information that's given at these meetings are so a little bit additional to what they already get. We do offer interpretation services at our other meetings, but these meetings are strictly held in Mecteco," said Maribel Vargas-Meza, SMJUHSD Manager of Family and Community Engagement.

Speakers using the Mixtec language helped students and parents learn more about the resources available to them.

"I know Santa Maria Joint Union High School District we have over 700 families that are Mixteco speaking. Santa Maria Bonita has over 2000 families that are Mixteco speaking, said Maribel Vargas-Meza.

The school districts also provided community resources for the the families.

“We help families with applications such as CalFresh Medical. We also help them find resources out in the community clothing, food. We offer classes for families and for dads, completely free," said Andrea Diaz, Family Service Agency Outreach Coordinator.

The next two meetings will be held in February and Apri at the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Center.