Santa Maria Police Department make second arrest in October shooting

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Maria Police make second arrest in the Oct. 9 shooting in the area of Vine and Jewel arresting an 18-year-old Santa Maria resident in connection with the shootout.

Santa Maria Police officers found a 17-year-old and 18-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to calls of repeated gunfire and finding the bystander car struck with gunfire with occupants inside.

The two were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Santa Maria police have already arrested a 15-year-old known gang member for involvement in the crime.

The 18-year-old was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder with bail set at $1,000,000.