CHP asks for witness information in Saturday highway shooting

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol in Buellton is asking the public for any witness information on a highway shooting outside of Lompoc on Saturday, Nov. 12.

CHP said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on State Route 1, just south of San Antonio Road West.

The shooting resulted in major injuries to the victim, who was driving a silver 2022 Dodge Charger. CHP provided a stock photo of the victim's car:

CHP

CHP said that the shooter was reported to be driving a white crew cab mid-size pickup.

If anyone has information related to this incident, CHP asks that you please contact CHP Coastal Division ISU at 805-593-3333, or email 710tips@chp.ca.gov.

