First responders up and down the coast are better prepared for the next emergency because of training drill

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Fire Departments from across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties work together during major incidents like wildfires, natural disasters and even public health emergencies. Today they came together for a fire response drill.

They responded to a scenario where there was a one-thousand acre fire off highway 166 for the drill. People were put into four groups to handle different parts of the response, including planning, safety, financing and public information.

Fire crews from both counties worked together for the drill to help them prepare for future real incidents.

“I know that in the future when we do have an incident, we're going to be on point and know who's who and you know exactly how we're going to respond to the actual incident," said Toni Davis, CAL FIRE SLO.

Crews say the training is important because they get more practice and it helps them get to know the people they could end up working with.

More than 40 first responders from 14 different agencies participated in this drill today.