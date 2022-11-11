The show called “Fiesta Mexicana” is a celebration of the beauty and joy of Mexican culture through music and dance.

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The show is called “Fiesta Mexicana” and it's a celebration of the beauty and joy of Mexican culture through music and dance.

“We feature a lot of Mexican folk dance from different areas of Mexico, including Guerrero, Yucatan, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Nuevo Leon. And each region has a different style of music, different cell, a dance. And it's a great opportunity for the students to learn about the variety of Mexico," said Ricardo Gabaldón, Director of Righetti High School Marimba Band & Ballet Folklórico.

Righetti High School, Fresno State University, and Allan Hancock College are participating to name a few.

“It gives the students the opportunity to learn about their culture, to strengthen the ties with the school, with their roots, to learn about their history of their ancestors," said Ricardo Gabaldon.

Righetti students say they enjoyed being part of the show

“I feel like it's important to just show who I am. This is really part of who I am. And I don't know where I'd be without it. I don't know what I'd be doing without it," said Izelic Gabaldón.

“I really enjoy being a part of this because it gives me the chance to find a connection with my school and really get to connect and embrace with my culture," said Jenni Torres.

The show starts at 7 and another performance will be held tomorrow at 7 as well.