Santa Barbara Sheriff’s assist in stopping escape attempt at Santa Barbara Juvenile Justice Center

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department special operations response team were on the scene of a prison escape attempt at Santa Barbara Juvenile Justice Center Wednesday night, according to Deputy Chief Probation officer Kim Shean.

Five young inmates became disruptive in one living unit, which escalated to property damage around 6 p.m.. The inmates proceeded to barricade themselves in an upper tear level attempting to breakthrough the windows when SBJJC staff requested the help of Santa Barbara Sheriff's department in de-escalating the situation.

Special operation response team Santa Barbara Sheriff's once on-site tried to de-escalate the group through verbal engagement.

Unable to slow the incident's progression through non-physical contact, deputies assisted in the physical removal and breakdown of the inmates escape attempt.

No participating inmates were injured in the resolution. One SBJJC staff member reported minor injury.

The five inmates were taken back into custody and kept in separate secure cells.

Kim Shean, Deputy Chief at Probation Office, said the situation was resolved around 3 a.m.

