The city of Santa Maria will soon have a new way to get around town it unveiled it’s first two electric buses

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Bus riders in Santa Maria will be able to ride on the two new electric buses starting on Friday.

The buses are battery-powered, zero-emission vehicles and get 100 percent of their power from electricity.

The city plans to add 10 more electric buses by next summer and by 2024 they hope to have 18 total.

The new buses include Wi-Fi, wood grain flooring, hand sanitizers as well as an air system that filters out bacteria and viruses.

The city says it's committed to electric vehicles because they are clean, easy to operate and better for the environment.