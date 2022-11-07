Skip to Content
One arrested in fatal DUI crash Sunday night in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– A suspected intoxicated driver hit a family of five, killing two children ages ten and two, in the intersection of Alvin Avenue and Blosser Road Sunday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The three children in the family's car were thrown from the vehicle during the collision. All were transported to Marian Hospital for treatment where the two young children succumbed to their injuries following the incident.

Santa Maria Police officers identified the 30-year-old suspected intoxicated driver, who was booked into Santa Barbara County Main Jail for driving under the influence and non-negligent manslaughter.

The investigation remains ongoing. Santa Maria Police ask anyone with information to contact 805-928-3781 x 2278.

