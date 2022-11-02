Santa Maria Police arrest 15-year-old for attempted murder in connection with October 9 shooting on Tuesday

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Maria Police Department arrested a 15-year-old in connection with an Oct. 9 shooting in the area of Vine and Jewel that left two young women with severe injuries.

Santa Maria Police officers responded to calls of gunfire and found a nearby car struck by gunshots upon arrival at the October scene. First responders found a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds and transported both to a nearby hospital.

Through a thorough investigation, Santa Maria police uncovered the involvement of the teenager. They were arrested on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder.

The teen is currently being held at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall. Santa Maria Police Department identified the 15-year-old as a gang member. It is unknown if the incident is gang-related.