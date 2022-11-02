Caller helps save inmate from overdose at Northern Branch Jail

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – An inmate's family member called the Northern Branch Jail staff to alert them that an inmate was possibly overdosing, ultimately saving the inmate's life, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Around 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the family member called to say they were concerned about the inmate they spoke with over the phone who sounded unwell, and custody deputies responded to the housing unit to find the inmate unresponsive on the ground.

The sheriff's office said deputies deployed naloxone within minutes and requested an emergency medical response for an unconscious inmate.

While emergency medical responders were on the way, the sheriff's office said custody deputies administered two additional doses of naloxone.

Then, around 8:32 p.m., after a total of three doses of naloxone, the inmate regained consciousness. They were transported to an area hospital for follow-up care and is expected to recover, according to the sheriff's office.

"The successful outcome of this incident was due in large part to the willingness of a family member to call and alert us of the potential overdose," said Vincent Wasilewski, Chief of Jail Operations. "I want to thank them for trusting their instincts and trusting us to take appropriate action. They set in motion our response that resulted in a life being saved."

"I also want to take this opportunity to encourage everyone who has contact with the individuals held in our jails to help us in keeping them safe," said Wasilewski. "If you have knowledge, or suspect, that they are in danger, whether it be from a drug overdose, a life-threatening medical emergency, or self-harm, call us. You, too, might help save a life."

The Northern Branch Jail is available anytime at 805-554-3100, and the Main Jail at 805-681-4260.