Pumpkin killing, carving, and launching hosted at the Orcutt Hill Picnic Grounds

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Element Christian Church is hosting its annual Pumpkin Killing event this Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orcutt Hill Picnic Grounds.

The community is invited to the family-friendly event, to enjoy free pumpkin carvings, play games, and eat pumpkin pie.

The main event includes pumpkins being shot out of a cannon!

Pumpkin Killing began in 2015 and has been a local favorite to participate in every October.

