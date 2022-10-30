Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 10:40 am
Published 11:04 am

Pumpkin killing, carving, and launching hosted at the Orcutt Hill Picnic Grounds

Element Church

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Element Christian Church is hosting its annual Pumpkin Killing event this Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orcutt Hill Picnic Grounds.

The community is invited to the family-friendly event, to enjoy free pumpkin carvings, play games, and eat pumpkin pie.

The main event includes pumpkins being shot out of a cannon!

Pumpkin Killing began in 2015 and has been a local favorite to participate in every October.

For more on the event stay tuned tonight at 6 p.m. on your news channel.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
PumpkinCarving
Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content