Halloween weekend is the last weekend to visit “The Patch” in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Halloween weekend is the last weekend to visit Santa Maria's pumpkin patch, "The Patch" and enjoy, a selection of pumpkins, a corn maze, a carnival tunnel, and many photo opps.

The family-friendly pumpkin patch has been open every weekend in October with a large selection of pumpkins starting from $4 dollars to $14 dollars.

For some thrill and spooky monsters, people can enjoy the corn maze for $3 dollars or unlimited entries for $5 dollars. There is also a kid zone with bouncers, jumbo games, and a shaded picnic area.

Their carnival tunnel has 5 challenges for everyone to try and many photo opportunities all around The Patch.

Parking is $5 dollars and they are accepting credit cards.

