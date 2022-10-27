Santa Maria held a workshop on the future of housing for the city

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The goal of this workshop is for the community to share their thoughts on what they want to see in future housing in Santa Maria.

The city is preparing to update its housing plan, this plan is regarding the development, maintenance and improvement of housing the plan is to begin in 2023 and it will cover the next 8 years.

People in the meeting say starter homes is something they want to see. Others were saying they would like to see more of dorm style living.

Some of the housing challenges discussed were lack of affordable housing and over crowding.

The next workshop will be held tomorrow at Grogan Community Center from 3-4:30pm.