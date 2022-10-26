Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank

ORCUTT, Calif. - Two Santa Maria men were arrested on suspicion of attempting to defraud an Orcutt bank.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a bank on East Clark Avenue around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff's office received reports that someone tried to cash a forged check, but did not specify how much money the check was for.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they say a 31-year-old Santa Maria man ran away and led them on a chase.

Investigators say the man ran into a nearby discount store and out the backdoor, so deputies established a perimeter around the area and searched for the man.

About an hour later, they found the man on Patterson Road and arrested him.

During the search, investigators also contacted another 31-year-old man who they deemed suspicious.

Investigators say they later determined the two men had worked together.

The men were both booked into the Northern Branch Jail and could face charges of conspiracy, burglary, forgery and making a fictitious check.

One of the men was being held on $20,000 bail.

The sheriff's office said the other man had several outstanding warrants and was being held without bail.