Recently released test scores show the pandemic took a toll on California students

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria-Bonita School District officials say they are not surprised by the test scores as teachers, staff and students had some very difficult years due to Covid-19.

The test scores released by The State Department of Education apply to students from third to eighth grades and eleventh grade.

Here in Santa Barbara County the percentage of students meeting or exceeding standards in English Language Arts dropped 6 percentage points from the 2018-2019 school year. In Math there was a drop of eight percentage points.

The district is well aware of the challenges students faced.

"We had students coming into second grade who had never had a full normal year before COVID closure. And so to teach them the social skills and the academic skills that are necessary to get through second grade was quite a challenge. But as time goes on, we're finding that we're mitigating those factors and that students are rising to the level of our expectations," said SMBSD Director Teaching & Learning Supplemental Laurie Graack.