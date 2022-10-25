A local pumpkin patch made its return for the fifth season in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Every year The Patch a student lead organization puts on a large scale event for the community.

Its a chance for people to purchase pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of fun activities.

“It's one of the first recreational places here actually in the city of Santa Maria. So being able to bring that place for families and to have that place to come outdoors and enjoy time together," said Maria Ramos a volunteer at The Patch.

Students spend months preparing The Patch.



“It's so fun. I love doing it. And you get to see how it's actually planted and it shows you like the struggles that farmers do go through to like grow the crops," said Issael Guerra a volunteer at The Patch.

In addition to growing all the pumpkins the students also created the popular the corny corn maze.