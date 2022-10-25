Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
New
today at 7:55 pm
Published 10:12 pm

A local pumpkin patch made its return for the fifth season in Santa Maria

Tony Almanza / KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Every year The Patch a student lead organization puts on a large scale event for the community.

Its a chance for people to purchase pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of fun activities.

“It's one of the first recreational places here actually in the city of Santa Maria. So being able to bring that place for families and to have that place to come outdoors and enjoy time together," said Maria Ramos a volunteer at The Patch.

Students spend months preparing The Patch.


“It's so fun. I love doing it. And you get to see how it's actually planted and it shows you like the struggles that farmers do go through to like grow the crops," said Issael Guerra a volunteer at The Patch.

In addition to growing all the pumpkins the students also created the popular the corny corn maze.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Tony Almanza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content