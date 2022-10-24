With temperatures starting to drop gyms in Santa Maria are seeing more people make the choice to workout indoors.
Crunch Fitness says that unlike previous years when they had to exercise outside due to covid this year they’re back to normal.
They say all the regulars are returning to indoor workouts and they're getting busier overall as we get closer to the holidays.