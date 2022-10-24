Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
New
Published 1:25 pm

Single vehicle rollover crash in Buellton results in major injuries and DUI arrest for Lompoc man

MGN: Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A 25-year-old Lompoc man was arrested for driving under the influence and crashing his truck in Buellton on Saturday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers said the man crashed on Santa Rosa Rd, east of Highway 1, around 6:45 a.m. at an unknown speed, resulting in major injuries for the driver.

The Lompoc man lost control of his Toyota Tundra and drove off the road and onto the north dirt shoulder, then he overcorrected back onto Santa Rosa Rd and continued out of control, said CHP.

His truck overturned, which fully ejected the 25-year-old from the vehicle, according to CHP.

Responding officers transported the Lompoc man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for his injuries, where he was later contacted and arrested by CHP for driving under the influence of alcohol.

CHP said that due to his injuries, he was released to the custody of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
car crash
DUI Arrest
KEYT
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content