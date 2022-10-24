Single vehicle rollover crash in Buellton results in major injuries and DUI arrest for Lompoc man

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A 25-year-old Lompoc man was arrested for driving under the influence and crashing his truck in Buellton on Saturday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers said the man crashed on Santa Rosa Rd, east of Highway 1, around 6:45 a.m. at an unknown speed, resulting in major injuries for the driver.

The Lompoc man lost control of his Toyota Tundra and drove off the road and onto the north dirt shoulder, then he overcorrected back onto Santa Rosa Rd and continued out of control, said CHP.

His truck overturned, which fully ejected the 25-year-old from the vehicle, according to CHP.

Responding officers transported the Lompoc man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for his injuries, where he was later contacted and arrested by CHP for driving under the influence of alcohol.

CHP said that due to his injuries, he was released to the custody of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.