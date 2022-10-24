Skip to Content
Published 10:04 am

Santa Maria Police Department investigate pedestrian hit by car on Broadway Sunday night

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– One in critical condition after being struck by a car at the intersection of Broadway and El Camino a little after 8 p.m. Sunday night.

The man attempted to cross an unmarked area on Broadway and El Camino when they were hit by a car heading northbound, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Santa Maria Police officers had the full cooperation of the driver who remained on scene to provide a statement. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Santa Maria Police Department is investigating the incident and asks anyone with any information on the incident to call Officer D. Rhoads at 805-928-3781.

