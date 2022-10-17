Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 7:31 pm
Published 7:46 pm

With the holidays right around the corner some businesses at the Town Center Mall in Santa Maria are ready for Halloween and beyond

Tony Almanza / KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Business and even pet stores in the mall say the holiday season is a great time for them.

The Town Center Mall says they are excited to have more family events throughout the end of the year

With fewer COVID restrictions than in past years they expect more in store shopping and family events.  

The town center mall will have its day of the dead event on October 30th from 1-4 pm.

Tony Almanza

