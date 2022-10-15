Santa Maria High School Students present ‘Pumpkins on the Farm’ pumpkin sale at the Mark Richardson CTE Center

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Students from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District present their 'Pumpkins on the Farm' sale to the community after growing thousands of pumpkins at the Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center & Ag Farm.

Some students said the pumpkin sale is just in time before Halloween approaches.

The students began their process in June and helped plant, tend, and harvest the 18 varieties of pumpkins. The project is part of the FFA Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) for students to explore their career skills.

The student pumpkins have already been sold to the district's partners including Albertsons (Orcutt and SM stores), True Value, Hayashi, and Peacock Winery, along with sales at the recent SEEAG Farm Day.