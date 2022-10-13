A candlelight vigil in Santa Maria was held to recognize domestic violence action month

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- A candlelight vigil in Santa Maria was held Thursday night to recognize domestic violence action month.

Hosted by Domestic Violence Solutions organizers of the the vigil say the evening was about remembrance, support and solidarity.

“It's really important to just share the education and knowledge of what domestic violence is. Overall, there's a lot of individuals in our community, in our county that don't even know that an agency like us exists or aren't really aware of what domestic violence in general," said Veronica Cubillo, Program Director Domestic Violence Solutions.

The vigil included readings of stories from local women who were domestic violence survivors.

“I feel humbled and sorrow and grateful all at the same time. It's difficult to explain all those emotions as they go together. It's I'm speechless. It's very humbling just to hear the amount of names nation wide," said Santa Maria resident Jill Caldwell.

Directors of the domestic violence solutions say they are there to help those in need.

“So our agency Domestic Violence Solutions serves all genders we have emergency shelters to one in Santa Maria, one in Santa Barbara, and our shelter stays up to 60 days. Everything all our programs so shelter, nonresidential services, case management, counseling, housing, first program, job in life skills, coordinating, all of that starts with calling our crisis line. And an assessment is done there with our bilingual staff that is able to assess individuals," said Veronica Cubillo.