Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
The City of Santa Maria warns drivers to expect delays this week on the road as construction continues

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria warns drivers to expect delays until the end of this week for the continued road construction.

The city has been improving the roads since August and is expected to complete its projects this month.

The roads are almost completed as workers continue to seal road surfaces. The stripping process will begin later this month.

City officials say to leave for work and school early to avoid traffic delays.

They also advise continuing diligently driving through the city for road safety for drivers, pedestrians, and road workers.

Christina Rodriguez

