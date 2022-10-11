Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Santa Maria offers free landscape burlaps and sprinklers for city customers

City of Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering its customers free landscape burlaps and sprinklers as part of its 'Go Green in the Fall' promotion.

The promotion is aimed at reminding homeowners to go green by pulling weeds and collecting clippings, adjusting irrigation clocks in accordance with water restrictions, and regularly checking irrigation sprinklers and outdoor faucets to address potential leaks, according to city officials.

Residents can receive one 7-foot by 7-foot burlap to gather yard clippings, branches, leaves, and other green waste and easily transfer it to the organics/green waste container.

They can also receive three MPR1000 Rotator sprinklers with anti-leak sprinkler bodies. The sprinklers can also be used to maximize water efficiency and slow evaporation, according to city officials. The sprinklers come with an instruction guide and adjustment tool to help retrofit or install the sprinklers.

Residents can contact the Utilities Department to reserve the burlap and sprinklers by calling 805-925-0951 x 7270 Monday through Friday. Requests are limited to one promotional package per household while supplies last.

