Santa Maria Police Department awarded a $340k Grant to deter unsafe behaviors and increase road safety

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Police Department was awarded a $340,000.00 grant to deter unsafe behaviors and increase safety on the roads.

The grant will be used to support ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community, intent to stop unlawful and dangerous behavior and to create a safer environment for drivers.

The city of Arroyo Grande was also awarded $58,000 for the same program -- to deter unsafe behaviors and increase road safety.

The grant will also provide additional programs and resources including; DUI checkpoints, High visibility driving enforcement, enforcement of dangerous violations, and officer training and/or recertifications.

The grant was funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and will run until September 2023.