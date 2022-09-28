Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
New
Published 3:43 pm

Santa Maria Fire Departments awarded wellness grant

KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The city of Santa Maria Fire Department was awarded funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s 2022 Assistance for Firefighters Grant with the goal of conducting wellness physicals.

The fire department applied and was awarded the grant following a highly competitive process that included applications from agencies throughout the United States.

City officials said research determined that these programs enhance safety, reduce injuries, and allow firefighters to better serve the public.

These physicals will be used to develop individualized health and wellness programs for its participants.

The city was awarded $70,909 to conduct baseline physicals and will be scheduled in the next few months.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
fire department
funding
grant fund
KEYT
SANTA MARIA

Sandy Chávez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content