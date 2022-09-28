Santa Maria Fire Departments awarded wellness grant

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The city of Santa Maria Fire Department was awarded funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s 2022 Assistance for Firefighters Grant with the goal of conducting wellness physicals.

The fire department applied and was awarded the grant following a highly competitive process that included applications from agencies throughout the United States.

City officials said research determined that these programs enhance safety, reduce injuries, and allow firefighters to better serve the public.

These physicals will be used to develop individualized health and wellness programs for its participants.

The city was awarded $70,909 to conduct baseline physicals and will be scheduled in the next few months.