Lompoc Parks to offer Santa Clause visits

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc residents are able to sign up to receive at-home visits from Santa Clause this Christmas season.

The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division started taking requests for the visits, which are set to happen from Dec. 16 through Dec. 19.

Availability is limited and will be a maximum of 20 minutes per visit.

The costs of booking per households is $40 for Lompoc residents and $48 for non-residents.

Households with four or more children also require booking additional time slots.

Applications are available online by clicking here, or can be picked up at the

Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.