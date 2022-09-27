Governor Gavin Newsom signs catalytic converter theft legislation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Governor Gavin Newsom signed two bills into California law this week to help minimize the catalytic converter theft issue. Mechanics on the Central Coast say it's time that something is done.

Bill AB1740 will require catalytic converter recyclers to include additional information in the written record. They will now have to include the year, make, and model of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed. A copy of the title of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed will also need to be included.

The law would also prohibit recyclers from buying catalytic converters from someone other than a commercial enterprise or the vehicle's owner.

Theft fines will include penalties from $1000 to 4000 and a misdemeanor on record.

