Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 9:52 am

Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out fire near Bonita School Wednesday night

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out a fire in the riverbed near Bonita School in Santa Maria on Wednesday night, according to the fire department,

The fire was reported just before 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the riverbed off of Bonita Lateral Road, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck.

The fire was initially burning in thick stubborn vegetation, but crews were able to stop forward progress of the flames after four acres. Safechuck said that the mop-up of the fire took 2-3 hours of "arduous work."

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content