Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out fire near Bonita School Wednesday night

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out a fire in the riverbed near Bonita School in Santa Maria on Wednesday night, according to the fire department,

The fire was reported just before 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the riverbed off of Bonita Lateral Road, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck.

The fire was initially burning in thick stubborn vegetation, but crews were able to stop forward progress of the flames after four acres. Safechuck said that the mop-up of the fire took 2-3 hours of "arduous work."

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.