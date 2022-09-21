Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Lompoc City Council votes 3-2 against moratorium on cannabis licenses

City of Lompoc

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Lompoc City Council voted 3-2 against a moratorium on the issuance of commercial cannabis use licenses at Tuesday night's meeting, according to city officials.

Samantha Scroggin, Lompoc public information officer, said that this vote was in favor of an ad hoc committee that will gather research on the topic over six months and make recommendations to council.

City officials said that there was an impassioned response from the community on the matter during the council meeting.

The moratorium proposed that a cap be placed for the amount of commercial cannabis use licenses that the city can issue, according to the Lompoc City Council.

As of August 2022, Scroggin said 67 cannabis license applications had been received, 46 licenses had been issued, and 27 retail shops were open in Lompoc.

With Tuesday night's 3-2 vote, the city will continue issuing licenses for cannabis business as before.

To visit Lompoc's website on commercial cannabis business and how to apply for a license, click here.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

