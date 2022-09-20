The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mid Central Coast is raising money to help local teens

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- For the rest of the year entrepreneur Rick Stollmeyer is matching all donations up to $300k.

The challenge is designed to motivate donors to the clubs of the Mid Central Coast.

The money raised will help with the stems and other teen programs.

The club hopes to reach the goal as soon as possible.

Staff members say the money raised will support kids including those currently on the waiting list.



“You know, teens are one of the groups of kids that really suffered the most during the pandemic and really do need the the companionship the mentorship, the connection, the friendships that are available through Boys and Girls Club," Kelly White O’Neill the Boys & Girls Club Director of Marketing & Donor Communications.