Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 7:52 pm
Published 8:05 pm

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mid Central Coast is raising money to help local teens

Tony Almanza / KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- For the rest of the year entrepreneur Rick Stollmeyer is matching all donations up to $300k.

The challenge is designed to motivate donors to the clubs of the Mid Central Coast.  

The money raised will help with the stems and other teen programs.

The club hopes to reach the goal as soon as possible.

Staff members say the money raised will support kids including those currently on the waiting list.


“You know, teens are one of the groups of kids that really suffered the most during the pandemic and really do need the the companionship the mentorship, the connection, the friendships that are available through Boys and Girls Club," Kelly White O’Neill the Boys & Girls Club Director of Marketing & Donor Communications.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Tony Almanza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content