today at 3:45 pm
Car rolls over side of Highway 101/Highway 1 near Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – Emergency response crews were responding to reports of a car flipping over several times off of Highway 101 and Highway 1 near Lompoc on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident was first reported just after 3:30 p.m., according to the CHP incident response page.

The response pages said that the car was over the side of Highway 101 at the southbound Highway 1 offramp in Lompoc. An additional caller reported that the car had flipped over several times, according to the CHP.

This is a developing story, check back with News Channel 3-12 for updates.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

