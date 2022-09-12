Structure fire in 3000 Block of Orcutt Road in Santa Maria Monday night

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– A structure fire was reported at 3239 Orcutt Rd in Santa Maria at 8:41 p.m. Monday night.

It was upgraded to a second alarm structure fire as first responders arrived on the scene.

Santa Barbara County Fire knocked the fire down at 9:05 p.m.

According to SBC Fire, the burn started in the laundry room and rose to the second story above damaging three apartment units. One unit was damaged from the fire and the others suffered water damage from the sprinkler system.

All occupants of the multi-story complex have been accounted for. Eight residents were displaced due to the fire with a Red Cross representative on the scene to assist.

Resources remain on the scene to cleanup.