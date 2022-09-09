Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Santa Maria Valley YMCA hosting 43rd Annual Y Golf Tournament to help youth programs

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Valley YMCA is excited to be hosting the 43rd Annual Y Golf Tournament on Friday.

This event supports several programs for families who desperately need them.

The iconic golf ball drop will happen at 5:00 p.m at the Santa Maria Country Club.

Organizers say this event supports kids and families who can't afford swim lessons, camp, childcare or even need help with literacy.

They say it also connects the community to fellow non-profits where kids can return to "laughing and playing together."

The Y is also honoring Dan Blough with a scholarship in his name, so his remarkable legacy can carry on throughout the years.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

