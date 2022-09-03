Skip to Content
September 2, 2022 1:09 pm
Free family swim day gives residents an escape from the Santa Maria heat

Keith Carls/KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY, Inc. partnered to offer a free family swim day at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center on Saturday.

Friends and families enjoyed free music and swam in an Olympic size pool from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Attendees could also purchase food, while escaping the heatwave.

If you missed this event, the pools located at 600 South McClelland St are open during normal pool hours for recreational activities.

