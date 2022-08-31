Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
SpaceX launches 46 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday night

Vandenberg Space Force Base

LOMPOC, Calif. – SpaceX said it successfully launched 46 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday night from the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The nighttime launch celebrated lift-off at 10:40 p.m., sending the Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX officials said that this was the seventh flight for this Falcon 9 first stage booster.

Falcon 9's first stage Tuesday night landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship within 10 minutes after liftoff, as seen from the below video posted by the SpaceX Twitter account.

For more information on past and upcoming SpaceX launches, click here.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12.

