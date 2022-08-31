SpaceX launches 46 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday night

LOMPOC, Calif. – SpaceX said it successfully launched 46 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday night from the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX's Starlink Gp 3-4 has successfully launched into orbit! If you missed it, check out our video of the launch!#partnersinspace #speedofspace pic.twitter.com/QglHmukQIn — Vandenberg Space Force Base (@SLDelta30) August 31, 2022

The nighttime launch celebrated lift-off at 10:40 p.m., sending the Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX officials said that this was the seventh flight for this Falcon 9 first stage booster.

Falcon 9's first stage Tuesday night landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship within 10 minutes after liftoff, as seen from the below video posted by the SpaceX Twitter account.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship pic.twitter.com/PL3RRQv1bv — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 31, 2022

