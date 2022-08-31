City of Santa Maria asks for public input on new website redesign

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The city of Santa Maria is asking for public input on the redesign of its website.

Aimed to make the process inclusive where the community has a chance to participate, city officials are offering residents a short survey to document residents' voices.

City officials are asking those filling out the survey to keep in mind this question: what is important to you when using the city website, and what do you think can be improved?

If you wish to participate in the 10-question survey and have your input heard be sure to complete the survey, here, by Sept. 15.

To access the Spanish version click here.