An urgent flex alert is in effect throughout the state.

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- With the hot temperatures and energy demand surging across the state. The state power grid operator is asking residents to save energy.

This is being described as a country wide heatwave its creating a strain on the states electric grid. California Independent System Operator (ISO) is asking people to conserve energy.

PG&E says people think by leaving their fans off when they leave their house it will continue cooling their home but that is not the case because fans cool people down not the air. So they suggest turning fans off because that helps save energy.

This flex alert will end tonight at 9.

