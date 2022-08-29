Gas prices at the pump are dropping in the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif- Gas prices have been slowly decreasing throughout the Central Coast in the last couple weeks.

Gas prices have been decreasing in the Santa Barbra County, due to demand gas prices in California has been dropping.

According to Triple-A the overall average for regular gas is $4 per gallon that's the lowest its been since March.

The National average for regular gas is $3.85 a gallon. California is still at $5.27 a gallon. In the Santa Barbara County $5.40 is the average price.