Community members gather for Day of Hope cancer fundraiser around Santa Maria Valley

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Community members and hundreds of volunteers will start to gather at 7 a.m. today for the 9th Annual Day of Hope throughout the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding areas.

The yearly event is a major fundraiser directly benefiting patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center.

Volunteers will be stationed throughout the region at nearly three dozen street corners, intersections, parking lots, schools, churches and other highly visible locations.

Organizers said team members will sell special edition $1 Santa Maria Times newspapers, and 100% of the proceeds will stay in the community to benefit cancer programs and support services for local patients and families.

Most of the newspaper locations are in Santa Maria and Orcutt, with one each in Nipomo, Arroyo Grande and Guadalupe. Click here for a map of the locations from the fundraiser's website.

Over the past eight years, the Day of Hope raised more than $1.5 million, with all of the proceeds benefiting local cancer patients.

Donations received during the Day of Hope financially support a myriad of support services, programs and technology at Mission Hope.

In addition to the newspaper sales in the morning, a car parade is scheduled as well. Beginning at 11 a.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark, dozens of cars will travel through the city before finishing at Mission Hope.

For more information about the Day of Hope, or to make a donation, click here.