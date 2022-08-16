Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
2022-08-16
Rollover accident on Highway 101 in Buellton causing traffic delays

BUELLTON, Calif. – A rollover traffic accident on southbound Highway 101 in Buellton was causing heavy traffic delays on Tuesday afternoon, according to CalTrans.

The accident was reported around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday on southbound Highway 101 near Santa Rosa Road, according to California Highway Patrol's incident response page.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle was driving in the northbound lanes and started swerving, eventually flipping over into the southbound lanes.

Traffic was backing up near Highway 101 and Highway 246, according to CalTrans.

There was no additional information on the status of the driver.

This is a developing story, check back with News Channel 3-12 for updates.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

