Elderly woman accidentally car crashes in Santa Maria home, minor injuries reported

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 102-year-old woman accidentally crashed her car into her Santa Maria home on Tuesday afternoon but escaped with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The woman accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake and crashed into the garage of her home on the 3800 block of Berwyn Drive in Santa Maria around 1:40 p.m., according to county fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

The accident only caused minor damage to the building, and the woman escaped with only minor injuries. She was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center as a precaution.