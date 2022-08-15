Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 1:23 pm
Published 1:31 pm

Students and staff prepare for their first day of school at Allan Hancock College

Allan Hancock College

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The students and staff of Allan Hancock College prepare for their first day back of in-person classes for the fall 2022 semester.

The community college is offering free tuition to high school graduates and anyone taking full-time courses.

This year due to the pandemic the school is offering free parking and free food in their school pantry.

Students filled the hallways and the parking lots were full this morning.

Staff said they were excited to be back in person and they know the students were also ready for in person classes.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
allanhancockcollege
backtoschool
communitycollege
Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content