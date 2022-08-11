7-Eleven is giving away free slurpee’s for student’s first day of school

Skip to Content
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The 7-Eleven on the corner of S. Bradley and Clark Ave. is giving away free slurpee's to kids on their first day of school.

The Orcutt school district began classes today and a local business wants to give back.

It has been two years since the pandemic that the 7-Eleven has had this event.

The owner of 7-Eleven will also be presenting a donation check to the Orcutt school district this afternoon.

The Santa Maria Fire Department will be at the event to say hello to the students.

