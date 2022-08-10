Santa Maria Regional Transit offering free bus rides on Thursday and Friday in preparation for the school year

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Regional Transit will be offering free bus rides to the public on Thursday and Friday this week, hoping families and students can try out the new school-based bus routes before the school year begins next week.

The updated bus routes for the city include stops at or near local junior highs and high schools.

Righetti, St Joseph's, Santa Maria, and Pioneer Valley high schools are included in the updated bus routes.

There will also be stops near junior highs like Fesler, Tommy Kunst, and Lakeview junior highs.

This upcoming 2022-2023 school year will be the first year of school with the now updated bus routes.

Students will also get discounts on ticket with their student IDs.

For more information on bus routes, times and passes, click here.