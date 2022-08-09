Skip to Content
Woman arrested after hit-and-run crash caused critical injuries

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Police Department arrested a Lompoc woman on Monday night for allegedly hitting and driving over another woman and then fleeing the scene, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

A 51-year-old woman victim was walking in the parking lot of the 99 Cent Store around 7 p.m. on Monday when the car hit her, knocking her to the ground before the vehicle reportedly drove over her again, the police department said, adding that the suspect car fled the scene afterward.

Both of the victim's legs and chest suffered trauma, and the victim was airlifted by CalStar to Cottage Hospital for her injuries. The woman victim was listed as critical but stable as of Tuesday, according to the police department.

A suspect, a 67-year-old Lompoc woman, was contacted and interviewed during the investigation, and officers determined that she was the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle.

The woman was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for a felony hit-and-run charge.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the Lompoc Police Department by calling 805-736-2341.

