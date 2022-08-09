600 freshman welcomed to Allan Hancock College with annual “Hancock Hello” orientation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Over 600 incoming Allan Hancock College students and their families stepped onto the Santa Maria campus, some for the first time, to prepare for the upcoming fall semester that begins Monday, August 15th.

This is the second in-person "Hancock Hello" since the COVID-19 pandemic and event coordinators said they were pleasantly surprised by this year's turnout.

“It was great being back in person last year. We had a great turnout last year but this turnout has already blown away what we had last year. We're excited to see everybody back on campus," said Outreach Coordinator, Maggie Morton.

Students picked up class schedules, books, and student IDs.

There was also various workshops for students and families to learn more about financial aid and other student services.

“It’s probably a really good chance for other students to introduce themselves to each other and get to know each other better, especially for us," said incoming freshman student, Kylar McNeil.

Hancock staff said classes are still open and it's not too late to register for the fall semester if you have not already.