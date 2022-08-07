Police arrest 19-year-old man for carjacking, attempt homicide and DUI following a high-speed pursuit in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – Police arrested a 19-year-old man for felony counts of evading, attempt homicide, felony with a firearm, carjacking and DUI after a high-speed pursuit in Lompoc on Saturday morning, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

The department said that Lompoc officers responded to the 1300 block of North L Street on Saturday for reports of a man pointing a firearm at residents and demanding their cars.

One of the victims told police that the 19-year-old pointed a gun at the victim's head and tried to pull the trigger multiple times while the victim was still in his vehicle.

The victim was able to flee in his car and call 9-1-1, but the 19-year-old found another victim getting into their car and threatened her with the firearm, according to Lompoc police.

The victim complied to the 19-year-old demanding her out of her car and gave him the keys, and police said that the man then fled in her car, out of an apartment complex parking lot.

Police said Lompoc officers saw the 19-year-old fleeing on Central Avenue and started to pursue him.

Officers said the man drove at high speeds through Central Avenue and North H Street before turning on North D St where, the car then lost control and spun out into a drainage ditch in the 1100 block of N D St.

The 19-year-old surrendered and was taken into custody, and the department said officer also located a loaded firearm inside the car and found the man to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Overall, the Lompoc Police Department said officers booked the 19-year-old for Attempt Homicide, Carjacking, Felony Evading, DUI and Commission of Felony with a Firearm.