Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
New
today at 1:14 pm
Published 1:47 pm

Pioneer Valley High School welcomes Class of 2026 with their 13th annual Link Crew Freshmen Orientation

Christina Rodriguez / KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Pioneer Valley High School's 13th annual Link Crew Freshmen Orientation welcomed over 800 freshmen students for Class of 2026.

Pioneer's staff and upper class-men prepared activities and tours to welcome the new students.

The marching band performed for the students as they explored the campus.

A welcoming rally was held in the school gym with music and performances by the cheer squad.

Students also received their class schedules.

The school year will begin on August 11th.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Evan Vega

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content