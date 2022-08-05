Pioneer Valley High School welcomes Class of 2026 with their 13th annual Link Crew Freshmen Orientation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Pioneer Valley High School's 13th annual Link Crew Freshmen Orientation welcomed over 800 freshmen students for Class of 2026.

Pioneer's staff and upper class-men prepared activities and tours to welcome the new students.

The marching band performed for the students as they explored the campus.

A welcoming rally was held in the school gym with music and performances by the cheer squad.

Students also received their class schedules.

The school year will begin on August 11th.